BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:12 A.M.) – Either Russian or Syrian airpower has attacked Kurdish-led forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river near the Deir Ezzor city area according to reports from both opposition and Kurdish sources.

The reports say that US-backed troops of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were attacked by unidentified warplanes – either belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces or Syrian Arab Air Force – near the al-Sinaa area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

The attack is said to have taken place at about 3 A.M. this morning.

No information has yet been released on the aftermath of the reported attack against Kurdish-led forces.

Updates to follow.

Discuss

8 Comments on "Kurdish forces attacked by Russian, Syrian airpower in east Deir Ezzor: reports"

Syria Forever
Guest
Syria Forever
“attacked by unidentified warplanes”. So how do they know it was Russian or Syrian airpower? Did they consulte a coffee cup reader? Personal I would not be surprised it been the NATO-crime syndicates to blame it on Russia and/or Syria.

16/09/2017 11:40
prince teutonic
About time! They got too cocky…

16/09/2017 11:20
THor
Guest
THor
Lmao – not sure who struck them – what kind of forces are those SDF?
Trash them SAA!

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Probabely a false flag ❗
Seems not true.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
The Israeli-Kurds want their own state? They already got one – Israel. Move them there, and let the Palestinians have the land they occupy in Syria/Iraq.

BusyGun
Guest
BusyGun
I have a feeling that it was probably Israel or maybe Turkey?

Syria Forever
Guest
Syria Forever
Turkey? They moved across half Syria and nobody detected them? Must be a hell of an airplane and pilot. Same counts to Israel. I doubt Jordan will be silent if the IDF crosses their lands.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
The Israeli-Kurds want their own state? They already have one – Israel. Move the whole lot of them there and let the Palestinians have the land the Kurds occupy in Syria/Iraq

