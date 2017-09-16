BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:12 A.M.) – Either Russian or Syrian airpower has attacked Kurdish-led forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river near the Deir Ezzor city area according to reports from both opposition and Kurdish sources.

The reports say that US-backed troops of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were attacked by unidentified warplanes – either belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces or Syrian Arab Air Force – near the al-Sinaa area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

The attack is said to have taken place at about 3 A.M. this morning.

No information has yet been released on the aftermath of the reported attack against Kurdish-led forces.

Updates to follow.