BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led forces carried out a successful ambush in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate today, resulting in the death of several Turkish-backed militants.
According to reports, the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) carried out the ambush at the town of Kafr Khasher, which is located near the Free Syrian Army (FSA) stronghold of ‘Azaz in northern Aleppo.
The reports added that the YPG was able to kill at least four Turkish-backed militants, while also wounding two others in this ambush.
The Free Syrian Army and their Turkish allies have yet to respond to this attack by the YPG; however, they will very likely respond with shelling and missiles in the coming hours, as they often carry out retaliatory attacks later in the day.
