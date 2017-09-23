DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:15 A.M.) – On Friday evening, the predominately Kurdish ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) pushed west of their vulnerable Deir Ezzor salient and seized a couple highly important sites from the Islamic State.

According to multiple fairly credible reports, the SDF managed to impose full control over the Al-Bazikh mountain chain and the neighbouring Derro oil field, located some 30 kilometers directly north of Deir Ezzor.

In the next phase of the ongoing ‘Al-Jazirah Storm’ offensive, US-backed Kurdish troops hope to reach and overrun a dozen ISIS-held towns and villages on the eastern side of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor’s northern countryside.

Across the river, mechanized elements of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are securing rapid gains of their own and imposed full control villages over Kusubi, Al-Bassah and Hammat Shamiyah earlier in the day, thereby bringing them within a few kilometers of the previously impregnable Islamic State stronghold Ma’adan.

In the coming days, the SAA hopes to liberate the last stretch of ISIS territory in neighbouring Raqqa province while Kurdish forces will try to expel ISIS entirely from northern Deir Ezzor.

An interactive battle map of the region can be found here through an Al-Masdar News partner website.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russia ready to support Iraq in war against ISIS: diplomat
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Kurdish fighters capture key mountain overlooking the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Adz
Guest
Adz
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Captured OR given by ISIS?!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
23/09/2017 03:23
wpDiscuz