BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Republic of Kosovo announced this week, the opening of a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

“The installation of an official billboard and flag at the Kosovo embassy in Israel supports the commitment of the Kosovar government to fulfill the obligations it undertook to establish a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem,” the Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Commenting on the matter, the European Union said on February 2: It “regrets Kosovo’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem after establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

According to the European Union’s Foreign Policy Service, the move contradicts the position of the European Union, as all embassies of EU member states and its mission are located in Tel Aviv.

It was previously reported that the sign on the office building in Jerusalem was installed on February 1, when the actual signing of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel was made.

During the signing in February, then Kosovar foreign minister, Melissa Haradinaj Stubla, thanked the former U.S. President, Donald Trump, and all of America for their “bipartisan blessing and support” for Pristina, and thanked the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdulah Hoti, for Washington signing an agreement to normalize economic relations with the Serbian authorities.

In December 2017, Donald Trump, then president of the United States, announced recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the U.S. embassy to the holy city, in a decision that sparked outrage among Palestinians and protests in several countries in the Arab world.

