BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish and Russian armed forces conducted their first joint patrol in the border city of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Tuesday.

During their first patrol, the Russian and Turkish troops were pelted with rocks by the residents of Kobane.

Footage of the Kobane residents throwing rocks at the Turkish and Russian troops was released by ANHA (video below):

Shk
Guest
Shk
Why these people don’t protest in US area.. Coward kurds

2019-11-05 21:07
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Because only morons would protest the presence of allies.

2019-11-06 06:10
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Wow, their lives and city was spared annihilation and this is the appreciation they show. These clowns are not scoring any points and in fact have just made their bad situation worse.

2019-11-05 23:39
PELON
Guest
PELON
WHY STONES TO RUSSIAN TROOPS ? THANKS TO RUSSIA THOSE TRAITORS KURDS LIVE IN KOBANE AND TURKEY NOT INVADE THOSE AREAS, INCREDIBLE THE LEVEL OF STUPIDITY OF THE KURDS

2019-11-06 05:50
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Because Russians do joint patrols with Turkish militaries, this is intolerable.

2019-11-06 06:11
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Turkey DM Akar published the map of territories he wants to snatch from neighbour countries on his Twitter page :comment image

2019-11-06 06:14
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
It’s dubious that Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, EU, Syria, Iraq will agreecomment image

2019-11-06 06:19
Nestor Arapa
Hacen saber que Erdogan es terrorista, es cierto pero Putin se hace el ciego.

2019-11-06 01:12