BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish and Russian armed forces conducted their first joint patrol in the border city of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Tuesday.

During their first patrol, the Russian and Turkish troops were pelted with rocks by the residents of Kobane.

Footage of the Kobane residents throwing rocks at the Turkish and Russian troops was released by ANHA (video below):

