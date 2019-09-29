The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s king Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been shot dead by a friend in what authorities described as a ‘personal dispute’.
Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham, also a high-ranking officer in the Royal Guard, was visiting a friend on Saturday night when Mamdouh Bin Meshaal Al Ali broke in and opened fire at the host and his guests.
The shoot-out injured several people, including Gen. al-Fagham, who later died of his wounds in hospital.
The assailant was also shot dead by security forces just outside the crime scene when he refused to surrender.
Al Ali was engaged in firefight with the security forces, injuring at least five security personnel before he was shot dead.
A wave of tributes appeared on social media as news of his death emerged.
“Maj Gen Abdulaziz al-Fagham, bodyguard of the custodian of the two holy mosques, was shot dead following a personal dispute in Jeddah,” a tweet by Saudi state television on Sunday read.
Gen. al-Fagham was very well-known among Saudis who remember him as a long-time bodyguard for King Salman and his predecessor King Abdullah.
