BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Jordanian King ‘Abdullah II warned Israel against annexing the West Bank region this Summer, stating that this move will undoubtedly lead to a massive conflict between them and the Hashemite Kingdom.
“What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” King ‘Abdullah said.
The Jordanian King said he does not want to make threats towards Israel, but should they move forward with the annexation, his country will not idly by
“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options. We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of strength should not apply in the Middle East,” he added.
The last major conflict between Jordan and Israel took place during the Six-Day War of 1967.
