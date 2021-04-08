BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan sent a letter to the Division about the recent developments related to the former Crown Prince Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, according to what was reported by the Royal Hashemite Court.

“My brothers and sisters, the children of the same Jordanian family,

Peace be upon you and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you,

I am talking to you today, and you are the family and the clan, the object of absolute trust, and the source of determination, to assure you that strife has ceased, and that we want our father, a safe and stable one. And he will remain, God Almighty willing, a stable security, fortified by the determination of the Jordanians, impervious to their cohesion, and the dedication of our brave Arab army and our security apparatus that watch over the security of the homeland.

Our country is accustomed to facing challenges, and we are accustomed to triumphing over challenges. Throughout our history, we have defeated all the targets that have tried to undermine the homeland, and we came out of them stronger and more united. For the sake of the elevation of our people and our nation, and for the sake of Palestine, Jerusalem and its sanctities.

The challenge of the past days was not the most difficult or the most dangerous to the stability of our homeland, but it was the most painful for me, because the sides of the discord were inside and outside our one home, and nothing came close to what I felt in terms of shock, pain and anger, as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this people dear.

But there is no difference between my responsibility towards my small family and my large family. Al-Hussain vowed me, may God rest his soul, on the day I was born to serve you. My first responsibility is to serve Jordan and protect its people, its constitution and its laws. Nothing and no one is taking precedence over Jordan’s security and stability, and necessary measures had to be taken to fulfill this trust.

Our Hashemite heritage and our Jordanian values ​​were the framework in which I chose to deal with the issue, inspired by the words of the Almighty, ‘and you are angered and pardoned for the people.’

I decided to deal with the issue of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite family, and entrusted this path to my uncle, His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal. Prince Hamzah committed himself before the family to follow the path of fathers and grandfathers, to be loyal to their message, and to place the interest of Jordan, its constitution and its laws above any other considerations.

Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my care

As for other aspects, it is under investigation, in accordance with the law, until its completion, so that its results will be dealt with in the context of our well-established state institutions, in a manner that guarantees fairness and transparency.

The next steps will be governed by the criterion that governs all our decisions: the interest of the homeland and the interest of our loyal people.

Our country faces difficult economic challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and we are aware of the weight of the difficulties our citizens face. We face these and other challenges, as we have always done, united, hand in hand in the large Jordanian family and the Hashemite family, to rise our homeland, and enter the second centenary of our country, cohesive, compact, and build the future that our homeland deserves.

Jordan will remain, with the enthusiasm of the arrogant, their determination and sincerity, lofty, great in its values, will and principles.

May God protect us, we are the most proud and your protection, and He made good and repayment for us all.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God.”

