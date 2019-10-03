DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:45 P.M.) – Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the famous American fast food restaurant chain, has opened a new location in the jihadist stronghold of Syria’s Idlib.

New footage released on social media show the new location filled with men ONLY trying the delicious meals.

Located in northwest Syria, Idlib is home to tens of thousands of Islamist militants fighting the government of President Bashar Assad.

Advertisements