Osama Abu Zaid, the official spokesman of the opposition negotiating team in Geneva has resigned from office as Syrian peace talks derailed as a result of the opposition refusal to attend Astana peace talks.

The reasons behind the sudden resignation is still unknown, but informed sources pointed out that Abu Zaid has most likely resigned to protest the increasing domination of Turkey over the opposition forces, forcing them to boycott the Astana conference.

Syria’s permanent envoy to UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jafaari, held Turkey responsible for pressing on the armed Syrian opposition not to attend the Astana talks.

“This (non-participation of the opposition) once again confirms that it is under control. As a guarantor country, Turkey is responsible for that,” Jaafari stressed. “We should ask Turkey why the opposition has not come.”

“We have come here to speak with our allies – Iran and Russia, we expect a positive outcome of the talks, the success of the Astana process,” he added.

