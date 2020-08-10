BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni resigned from the government on Monday, marking the fourth resignation in the last 48 hours from this government that was formed earlier this year.
Wazni was a key negotiator with the International Monetary Fund over a rescue plan to aid Lebanon; his resignation will likely lead to the collapse of the government.
Earlier in the day, Minister of Justice, Marie-Claude Najim, submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab.
The resignation of the Minister of Finance is the fourth of its kind in the Diab government, as the Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Damianos Kattar announced, on Sunday, his resignation from the government, hours after the resignation of Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad.
A number of deputies also submitted their resignations from the House of Representatives, including members representing different parliamentary blocs and others independent.
It is expected that the Diab government will have fully resigned in the next 24 hours.
