BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Kataib Hezbollah, which falls under the banner of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, threatened the country’s prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, warning him not to “test the patience of the resistance.”

A security official from Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Ali Al-Askari, tweetd on Saturday: “Today, the region is boiling over hot tin, and the possibility of an all-out war exists, which calls for restraint to waste the opportunity on the enemy by not being the initiator of it. ”

The official continued:: “Perhaps the bombing operations in recent days will only benefit our enemy (US President Donald) Trump, the fool, and this is what should not be repeated.”

He stressed: “Our alliance with the brothers in the resistance factions, whether local or foreign, is a solid alliance, and what affects them touches us, and we are committed to defending them within the specified and decided frameworks between us.”

The official blasted, what he called “Al-Kazemi’s Treachery” and warned him not to test “the patience of the resistance after today,” threatening Al-Kazemi by saying: “At that time, the Iranian (intelligence) intelligence, nor the American CIA, nor the bidders will not protect him in the interest of the homeland.”

Iraq has been witnessing great tension since an attack on the Green Zone in central Baghdad, where the US embassy is located in the capital city.

The Iraqi security services arrested several persons suspected of being involved in the attack, including a prominent leader in the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq faction, who deployed his gunmen on Friday evening in the streets of Baghdad to pressure the authorities to release him.

However, the Iraqi Interior Ministry refused to release him, and Al-Kazemi threatened in a tweet that the government is ready for a “decisive” confrontation if necessary.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib Hezbollah are two powerful factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces and they maintain very close ties with Iran, as the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was embedded with them during the conflict with ISIS.