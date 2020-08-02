BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Kataib Hezbollah accused Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi of facilitating the assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of the popular crowd, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3rd near the Baghdad International Airport.

Kataib Hezbollah’s security official, Abu Ali Al-Askari, said in a statement on Twitter that “Kazemi, when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence, facilitated the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.”

Askari said: “Our festival will not be a holiday in this passage of time except by taking revenge that is appropriate for size, guaranteed by Soliemani, Muhandis, and the martyrs of the city of Al-Qa’im from their killers. They will not escape punishment at all costs and for too long.”

Askari previously accused Kazemi when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence of facilitating the assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis, saying that “Al-Kazemi’s candidacy for the presidency of the Council of Ministers is tantamount to declaring war on the people, and that he will burn the rest of the country’s security.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Soleimani and Mohandis were killed near the Baghdad International Airport after a U.S. drone targeted their vehicle on January 3rd.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Military aircraft 'severely damaged' at Iraqi base that houses US Coalition forces

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NKusa
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
2020-08-02 11:47

HAVE TO BE DUMB TO THINK SINISTER IRAQIS DID NOT PLAY APART
WEAK PATHETIC NATION OF NOTHINGNESS
BIGGEST EMBASSY IN THE WORLD
WHEN WILL MUSLIMS FINALLY FIGURE IT OUT
TO CONTROL YOU
THE KEY..YOUR RELIGION
SHIA/SUNNI COMPLEX
1000 YEARS OF DATA
YOUR TELEMETRY IS EASIEST .TURN YOU AGAINST EACH OTHER
SO d**n EASY.BEEN DONE FOR CENTURIES N WILL CONTINUE
WITHOUT PERSIAN
YOU BE EH GODDMANED INSULT. FUTILE BOYS WAKE UP

0
Reply
Translate