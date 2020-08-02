BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Kataib Hezbollah accused Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi of facilitating the assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of the popular crowd, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3rd near the Baghdad International Airport.

Kataib Hezbollah’s security official, Abu Ali Al-Askari, said in a statement on Twitter that “Kazemi, when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence, facilitated the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.”

Askari said: “Our festival will not be a holiday in this passage of time except by taking revenge that is appropriate for size, guaranteed by Soliemani, Muhandis, and the martyrs of the city of Al-Qa’im from their killers. They will not escape punishment at all costs and for too long.”

Askari previously accused Kazemi when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence of facilitating the assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis, saying that “Al-Kazemi’s candidacy for the presidency of the Council of Ministers is tantamount to declaring war on the people, and that he will burn the rest of the country’s security.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Soleimani and Mohandis were killed near the Baghdad International Airport after a U.S. drone targeted their vehicle on January 3rd.

Advertisements