BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Kataib Hezbollah accused Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi of facilitating the assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of the popular crowd, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3rd near the Baghdad International Airport.
Kataib Hezbollah’s security official, Abu Ali Al-Askari, said in a statement on Twitter that “Kazemi, when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence, facilitated the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.”
Askari said: “Our festival will not be a holiday in this passage of time except by taking revenge that is appropriate for size, guaranteed by Soliemani, Muhandis, and the martyrs of the city of Al-Qa’im from their killers. They will not escape punishment at all costs and for too long.”
Askari previously accused Kazemi when he was head of the Iraqi General Intelligence of facilitating the assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis, saying that “Al-Kazemi’s candidacy for the presidency of the Council of Ministers is tantamount to declaring war on the people, and that he will burn the rest of the country’s security.”
It is noteworthy to mention that Soleimani and Mohandis were killed near the Baghdad International Airport after a U.S. drone targeted their vehicle on January 3rd.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.