BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Kata’eb Hezbollah, one of the factions of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), called on the Iraqi forces to move away from American bases in the country, apparently in preparation for a response to the U.S. raids on the positions of the faction recently, in addition to the killing of the deputy chief of the organization, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a raid.
A statement issued by Kata’eb Hezbollah said, “The brothers in the Iraqi security services must move away from the bases of the American enemy for a distance of no less than 1,000 meters, starting on Sunday evening.”
Earlier tonight, a new attack on Kata’eb Hezbollah’s positions were reported along the Iraq-Syria border near the cities of Al-Qa’im (Al-Anbar, Iraq) and Albukamal (Deir Ezzor, Syria).
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack; however, some activists in the area have accused the U.S. Coalition of carrying out the strikes that killed five personnel.
On Sunday, December 29th, the U.S. carried out a powerful attack on Kata’eb Hezbollah’s installations in Syria and Iraq, hitting five of the group’s bases between both countries.
This attack by the U.S. forces resulted in the death of over 30 Kata’eb Hezbollah and Iraqi military personnel, making it one of the most deadly attacks against the Popular Mobilization Units last year.
