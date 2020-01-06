BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Kata’eb Hezbollah has issued another threat to the American President Donald Trump after he said he would not withdraw troops from Iraq until Baghdad paid back the U.S.
According to the statement from Kata’eb Hezbollah, which is a faction inside the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi), if the U.S. forces remain inside Iraq, they will turn the American bases into rubble.
“The decision to end the foreign military presence is a great victory in the march to liberate Iraq from the enemies,” Kata’eb Hezbollah said.
“What was achieved from a great victory is a first step in the march to liberate and purify Iraq from the abomination of enemies, and it must be followed by other important steps, including: closing the American embassy of evil, supporting what was stated in the contents of Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr’s message, and adopting these steps in the priorities of political and national power for the next stage,” they added.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after the Pentagon announced, at dawn last Friday, an air strike near Baghdad International Airport, which killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.
