BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Kata’eb Hezbollah released a statement on Wednesday that their forces will kick the U.S. military out of Iraq if they refuse to leave.

“Their determination to defy the will of the Iraqi people by refusing to comply with the decision of the Council of Representatives to withdraw its troops from Iraq, and it became clear that they do not respect the will of the people , and do not hold any weight for international law,” the statement partially said.

Kata’eb Hezbollah also accused the U.S. administration of using blackmail to get what they want in Iraq, which they vowed would end.

On January 5th, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution demanding an end to the presence of foreign forces in the country.

The move by the Iraqi parliament came after the U.S. carried out the assassinations of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes near the Baghdad International Airport.

In response to the assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 22 missiles at two Iraqi installations, with 17 of the projectiles targeting the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in Al-Anbar.

Washington responded to this attack by imposing new sanctions against Iran, which prompted Tehran to slam the U.S.’ continued aggression against the Islamic Republic.

