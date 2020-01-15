BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Kata’eb Hezbollah released a statement on Wednesday that their forces will kick the U.S. military out of Iraq if they refuse to leave.
“Their determination to defy the will of the Iraqi people by refusing to comply with the decision of the Council of Representatives to withdraw its troops from Iraq, and it became clear that they do not respect the will of the people , and do not hold any weight for international law,” the statement partially said.
Kata’eb Hezbollah also accused the U.S. administration of using blackmail to get what they want in Iraq, which they vowed would end.
On January 5th, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution demanding an end to the presence of foreign forces in the country.
The move by the Iraqi parliament came after the U.S. carried out the assassinations of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes near the Baghdad International Airport.
In response to the assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 22 missiles at two Iraqi installations, with 17 of the projectiles targeting the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in Al-Anbar.
Washington responded to this attack by imposing new sanctions against Iran, which prompted Tehran to slam the U.S.’ continued aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.