BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement issued on Sunday that it will not enter the American embassy and it will not give up its weapons.

Commenting on the demonstrations taking place in Baghdad on the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, the Secretary-General of Kataeb Hezbollah, Abu Hussein Hamdaoui, said:

“Our presence today in the field is a pledge of allegiance to God, His Messenger and the believers who resist. It is also a letter of authorization that speed up for revenge as our blood is still boiling. ”

Hamdaoui stressed that it is impossible to abandon weapons, noting that they are more organized than all military institutions , and pointed out:

“Our weapons are more controlled and organized than the most prestigious armies and military institutions throughout history, and it is the most legitimate and rational one, and it will remain in our hands until God wills, and we will not allow anyone – whoever he is- to tamper with this sacred weapon that preserved the land and honor and maintained blood.”

According to the statement carried by the Al-Sumaria TV, the Secretary-General indicated that the demonstrators will not enter the American embassy, ​​”We will not enter the embassy of evil today, and we will not overthrow this government, as there is still time.”

He noted in the conclusion of his statement that his party will preserve “the covenant with the leaders of victory by steadfastness on the path of pride and honor,” and that “the Almighty will be a thousand Soleimani and a thousand Abu Mahdi, and the punishment for the righteous.”