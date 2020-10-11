BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Kataeb Hezbollah said on Sunday that “the Iraqi factions agreed to a conditional truce in the attacks on the American forces, but they will use all the weapons available to them if those forces remain.”

The spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, in an interview with Reuters agency, said that the Iraqi factions would suspend missile attacks on American targets to allow time for the Iraqi government to put forward a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

He said that “the American threats to close the embassy made matters very complicated in Iraq, and called for the easing of tensions,” threatening at the same time to use all the weapons available to them if the American forces remained for an indefinite period.

The Coordinating Body for the Iraqi Resistance said yesterday evening that “in Iraq there are men who will not agree to the presence of foreign forces that desecrate their pure land.”

The authority announced, in a statement carried by Al-Mayadeen TV, about the foreign presence, that it would “ give a conditional opportunity to foreign forces to set a limited and specific timetable for exit from the country,” warning the U.S. administration against evasive and procrastinating in achieving the people’s first demand.

The coordinating body considered that “procrastination will force us to move to an advanced combat stage, and we will pay a double price,” stressing that the conditional opportunity came in respect of the good efforts made by some of the national and political figures.