BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The spokesman for the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Vagram Boghossian, said on Monday that 20 members of the Turkish special forces had been killed in the Askiran area of Karabakh.
Boghassian posted on his official Facebook page: “Men of the Shaheen Megarian division, [Shahumyan region, under Azerbaijani control since the early 1990s], liquidated 20 out of 22 Turkish Special Forces personnel during a battle near the village of Avitarans, in Askiran region. Only two of them managed to escape. ”
Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Yerevan had compelling evidence that Turkey had sent militants from Syria and Libya to Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged accusations about bringing in armed mercenaries from Syria and other Middle Eastern and North African countries.
The Armenian ambassador to Russia, Vardan Tagagnian, said that militants transported by Turkey from Syria are participating in hostilities in the Karabakh heights.
On September 27, armed clashes broke out on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh and the adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two sides in nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and bringing in foreign militants.
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war on September 27 in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, and announced a partial mobilization.
Prior to that, the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.
