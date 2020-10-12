BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nagorno-Karabakh has called on Armenia, Russia and Iran to establish a joint counter-terrorism center to identify international terrorists who have infiltrated the region.
The National Assembly’s statement reads: “The National Assembly calls on the authorities of Armenia, Russia and Iran to condemn Azerbaijan’s use of international terrorist groups and their representatives in the military aggression against Artsakh (another name for Karabakh) … and to establish a joint counter-terrorism coordination center to define and develop joint plans to neutralize terrorists, internationals who have entered this area, their points of deployment, and related military bases.”
They stressed: “The importance of regional peace and security and beneficial cooperation among the countries of the region in the fight against international terrorism.”
The National Assembly called for the formation of a joint anti-terror coalition to neutralize terrorists and groups that have infiltrated the region.
They added, with Turkey’s help, international terrorists and representatives of various extremist groups from Syria, Iraq and Libya have entered the region.
