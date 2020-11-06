BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The emergency authority of the Karabakh Republic said Friday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces bombed the capital city, Stepanakert, with cluster munitions.
“The missile strike on Stepanakert was carried out with cluster bombs,” the authority said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
“The enemy targeted residential buildings and civilian and public infrastructure,” they continued.
“There is no data on casualties yet,” they added.
On Friday, the Karabakh authorities announced that three people were killed as a result of the night bombing of the cities of Stepanakert and Shusha by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
On September 27, armed clashes broke out on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh and the adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two sides in nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and bringing in foreign militants.
