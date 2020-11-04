BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered that the forces of the Karabakh Republic have “the right to launch counter strikes” if the bombing of civilian installations by the Azerbaijani army continues.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Anna Nagdalian, said in a statement issued Tuesday evening that the Azerbaijani forces launched strikes that targeted the civilian infrastructure in the cities of Stepanakert and Shusha with cluster bombs fired from Smerch missile launchers, indicating that there were casualties.

She continued, “We declare that, in the circumstances of the people of Artsakh (Karabakh) facing a fundamental threat, the authorities of Artsakh Defense and its authorities have an indivisible right to protect its residents and launch counter strikes.”

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Karabakh region and its adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and bringing in foreign militants.

Against the background of these developments, the Azerbaijani government launched a massive attack on the Armenian forces in Karabakh, while the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the only solution to the issue is the implementation of the relevant international decisions stipulating the return of “occupied lands to Azerbaijan.”

Since the start of this escalation, three agreements have been reached on declaring a cessation of hostilities, but they all failed amid mutual accusations from both sides of responsibility for the collapse of the truce.