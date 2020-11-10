BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, commented on the question of why the Karabakh Accord had not been announced earlier.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated on Facebook that the Karabakh agreement was signed upon the recommendation of the army.

“The military resources were not effective in everything,” Pashinyan said.

“Those who fought on the front line had no alternative. Those who fought should have had a chance to rest. At the front there were people who had not been replaced for a month in a row.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that “the Karabakh Republic has taken a decision that the war must end as soon as possible, otherwise the consequences will be much worse.”

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan regarding the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh at 01:00.

“I made a very difficult decision for me and for all of us. I signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the Karabakh war at 01:00. The text of the already published statement is indescribably painful for me personally and for our people,” Pashinyan added.