BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in regards to the ongoing conflict in Karabakh.

Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight. Many lives will be saved. Proud of my team @SecPompeo & Steve Biegun & @WHNSC for getting the deal done!”

However, it appears that this ceasefire, which began at 8:00 A.M. (local time) on Monday morning, has been short-lived, as both the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army are involved in a heavy battle along the northern and southern axes of Karabakh.

According to the latest field report from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are attempting to advance their positions along the southern front-lines, while another unit heavily shells the northern part of this region.

Despite Azerbaijan’s renewed offensive, Baku has accused Armenia of violating the ceasefire: “At 15:30 on October 26, the Armenian armed forces violated the new humanitarian ceasefire and shelled the city of Tartar.”

Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has reported several ceasefire violations in Karabakh, including a number of Azerbaijani attacks across the region.

Sunday’s ceasefire agreement is the third of its kind since September 27th and while several countries have sought to end the violence, the battles continue to rage along the southern and northern contact lines in Karabakh.