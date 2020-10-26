BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Just minutes after the commencement of the humanitarian truce in the Karabakh region, which was reached with American mediation, Baku and Yerevan exchanged accusations of violating it, with each of them affirming their commitment to it.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the sites of the Azerbaijani forces and residential areas in Karabakh were bombed, noting that the Armenian side fired five minutes after the entry into force of the truce at seven in the morning local time.

Baku stated that the bombing targeted Azerbaijani military units in the village of Sufyan in the Lachin region in the vicinity of Karabakh, in addition to the city of Tertir and its environs in the west of the region.

Azerbaijani defense said it affirms its full commitment to the ceasefire.

For its part, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) in Karabakh denied the Azerbaijani accusations of violating the humanitarian armistice, stressing that it was strictly enforced.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense held Azerbaijan responsible for violating the armistice by bombing military sites in northeastern Karabakh, and described the Azerbaijani accusations against the Armenian side of violating the armistice as “misleading information.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed earlier this morning that the Armenian side would abide by the ceasefire regime.

On Sunday, the United States, Azerbaijan and Armenia announced that they had reached a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, to be the third of its kind, and the first mediated by Washington.