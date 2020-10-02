BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The capital of the Karabakh Republic, Stepanakert, was subjected to heavy artillery and rocket fire this evening, according to local activists reporting from the area targeted by the Azerbaijani forces.
The Azerbaijani military reportedly intensified their strikes on the area this evening after their failed advance deeper into the Karabakh Republic.
In addition to the rocket and artillery fire, locals in Karabakh have reported the presence of Azerbaijani drones, which have been carrying out attacks throughout the week.
A few minutes ago, Stepanakert, the capital city of Republic of #Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), was hit three times by the adversary’s missiles. There is an air-raid warning: the city is under fire#KarabakhNow pic.twitter.com/DbSQSopD1P
— Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) October 2, 2020
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that their forces captured several strategic heights in Karabakh after clashes with the Armenian troops.
However, since this claim, the fighting between the two sides has been limited to intense shelling, which now appears to be taking place in several areas around the Karabakh region,
