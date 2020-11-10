Protesters in Armenia’s capital reportedly headed to Prime Minister’s house after they could not find Nikol Pashinyan at the government headquarters, following his joint statement with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russian on ending the Karabakh war.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, protesters in Yerevan are voicing their intent to march to Government House Number 1, which is the official residence of the prime minister in Yerevan; some remain at the government building.
Alleged footage from the protest has emerged on social media. According to media reports, the government building is under full control of the protesters.
Protesters in Yerevan stormed the government building and occupied some of the rooms, a Sputnik correspondent said. Windows were shattered on the first floor and sounds of gunshots were heard in the streets in front of the government building. Some protesters reportedly broke into Pashinyan’s office.
The Prime Minister of Armenia signed an agreement to end the war with Azerbaijan, in response protestors in Yerevan, Armenia have broken into a government building and are demanding the Prime Minister leaves#Armenia pic.twitter.com/fwc3iYKJIT
— CNW (@ConflictsW) November 9, 2020
Pashinyan earlier announced he signed a statement, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on ending hostilities in Karabakh. According to the Armenian prime minister, the decision was painful but had to be made as a result of a “deep analysis of the military situation”.
