BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Israeli media reported on Saturday, that “the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, will work to resume relations with Israel after 11 years of estrangement caused by former President Hugo Chavez,” following the 2009 Gaza conflict.
According to the online newspaper Israel Hayom, the Venezuelan opposition leader “will seek to resume relations with Tel Aviv again.”
The newspaper said, “Guaidó has appointed a Venezuelan of Jewish origin, who is Rabbi Pinchas Brenner, who led the Jewish community in Venezuela for years, as an ambassador to Israel, and in preparation for this step, a virtual embassy was opened via the Internet.”
However, they said Israel has yet to recognize any ambassador to their country.
The late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez severed relations with Israel 11 years ago, in protest against the Israeli military operation at the time in the Gaza Strip.
His successor, Nicholas Maduro, would later follow suit and not restore ties with Israel.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.