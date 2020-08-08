BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Israeli media reported on Saturday, that “the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, will work to resume relations with Israel after 11 years of estrangement caused by former President Hugo Chavez,” following the 2009 Gaza conflict.

According to the online newspaper Israel Hayom, the Venezuelan opposition leader “will seek to resume relations with Tel Aviv again.”

The newspaper said, “Guaidó has appointed a Venezuelan of Jewish origin, who is Rabbi Pinchas Brenner, who led the Jewish community in Venezuela for years, as an ambassador to Israel, and in preparation for this step, a virtual embassy was opened via the Internet.”

However, they said Israel has yet to recognize any ambassador to their country.

The late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez severed relations with Israel 11 years ago, in protest against the Israeli military operation at the time in the Gaza Strip.

His successor, Nicholas Maduro, would later follow suit and not restore ties with Israel.