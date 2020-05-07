Diosdado Cabello, the number two man in the Venezuelan government said opposition leader Juan Guaido is taking refuge in a European embassy to avoid arrest by the prosecutor’s office.
“He has already chosen the embassy where he wants to go, it is European. He knows what I am talking about because he already sent some suitcases,” Cabello said during a television show late Tuesday, Anadolu news agency reported.
“What will those suitcases have?” he added.
Guaido is accused by the Nicolas Maduro government of being linked to a failed raid Sunday and several attempts at a “coup d’état” in the last two years, for which he was called to testify before the prosecutor’s office last March but did not appear.
The government said the raids Sunday that led to the capture of two American “mercenaries” were intended to assassinate Maduro.
Maduro said the attack led to 15 arrests and eight fatalities by state security forces. He described it as a plot coordinated with Washington to enter the country via the Caribbean coast to oust him.
He accused Washington and Bogota of being the perpetrators of the raids but US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration has “nothing to do with it”, echoing Colombia that labeled the accusations “unfounded and speculative”.
Diplomatic relations between Caracas and Washington have been on a knife’s-edge since early 2019 amid heightened political tension due to a power struggle between Maduro and Guaido.
Source: Fars, Anadolu
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.