BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A photo journalist and his media team claim they were deliberately targeted by a U.S. armored vehicle while reporting from northeastern Syria on Monday.

Photojournalist Baderkhan Ahmad released a video from the site showing a badly damaged vehicle that went offroad and a U.S. armored vehicle still on the road.

The journalist goes into great detail what happened in a short video that was released earlier this afternoon.

Advertisements