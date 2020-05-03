BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Jordanian Public Security Directorate announced on Sunday that one of its members mistakenly fired several shots in the vicinity of the American Embassy.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Public Security Directorate said: “This evening, while a security official performed the official job in the vicinity of the American embassy, several shots of his weapon came out by mistake.”
The statement added that the bullets “hit an external concrete wall and there were no injuries reported,” noting that an investigation had been opened into the incident.
Meanwhile, Jordanian media circulated a statement that it said was issued by the U.S. embassy and stated that “at about five o’clock in the evening, a Jordanian gendarmerie officer assigned to the embassy unloaded his weapon by mistake in a concrete wall.”
The statement indicated that the officer did not hurt anyone during the incident and “it does not appear that he intended to harm anyone.”
