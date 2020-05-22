BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz said that the Hashemite Kingdom will not accept unilateral Israeli measures to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, “and we will be forced to reconsider the relationship with Israel.”

Al-Razzaz stressed that “His Majesty was clear, decisive and in harmony with the Jordanian constants, which he reiterates repeatedly in any international forum that talks about global peace and security.”

“The king always reminds the international community, that without a just solution to the Palestinian issue preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, we should not talk about peace without this file,” he continued.

“Jordan, with the king’s words, is clear: We will not accept this, and our opportunity will be to reconsider the relationship with Israel in all its dimensions, but without rushing and anticipating things,” Al-Razzaz said, pointing out that the Hashemite Kingdom is hoping that Israel will reconsider these measures.

Al-Razzaz expressed his hope that “a unified Arab position will be formed and that the international community will fulfill its duty to protect peace not only in this region but also at the world level.”

