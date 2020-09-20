BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Sunday, that it has thwarted an infiltration attempt from Jordanian territory into Syria.
The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, in a statement issued on its official website by a military source, that “the northern military region thwarted, yesterday, Saturday, on one of its facades, an attempt by a person to infiltrate from Jordanian lands into Syrian lands.”
The source indicated that “the rules of engagement were applied, which led to his arrest, and his transfer to the competent security authorities.”
The source added that “the Jordanian Armed Forces will deal firmly and decisively with any infiltration or smuggling attempt in order to protect the citizens and the border security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.