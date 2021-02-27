BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syria into Jordan had been foiled, RT Arabic reported on Saturday.

“The rules of engagement were applied, which led to the people retreating into the Syrian depth, and after searching the area, 746,000 pills of Captagon, more than 29,500 pills of the narcotic substance juluca, and nearly 15,000 pills of the narcotic billerica were seized. And 1,679 pills of the narcotic erika and 159 pills of the narcotic gabalin, which were transferred to the competent authorities.”

The source pointed out that “the northern military region dealt during the past 72 hours with 3 infiltration and smuggling attempts and managed to thwart all of them.”

“The security operation was based on previous intelligence information, and in coordination with the Anti-Smuggling Directorate of the General Customs Department and the Narcotics Control Department,” they continued.

He stressed that “the armed forces are ready, around the clock, to deal with all force and firmness with any infiltration, attempted smuggling and everything that affects Jordan’s national security.”

