BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Northern Military Region thwarted an attempt by two people to infiltrate from Jordanian territory into Syria.
An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, as quoted by the Petra News Agency of the Hashemite Kingdom:
“The northern military region applied the rules of engagement, which led to their arrest and transferring them to the competent security authorities.”
The source added that the Northern Military Region will deal firmly and decisively with any infiltration or smuggling attempt, with the aim of protecting the citizen and border security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
