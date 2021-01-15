BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Jordanian army announced on Friday that “the eastern military region thwarted today, Friday, at dawn, and on one of its facades, an attempt by a group of people to infiltrate from Jordanian lands into Syrian lands.”

An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, “The rules of engagement were applied, which led to a number of them being injured, arrested and transferred to the competent security authorities.”

The source emphasized that “the Jordanian Armed Forces will deal firmly and decisively with any infiltration or smuggling attempt to protect the borders and prevent those who beg to tamper with the Jordanian national security.”

No further details were released.

Source: Petra News Agency