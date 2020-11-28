BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Northern Military Region in Jordan announced that it had thwarted two infiltration attempts to and from Jordanian lands, on one of its fronts with the Syrian territories, during the past 24 hours.
A military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Arab Army confirmed that “the rules of engagement were applied,” which led to the arrest of the violators and their transfer to the competent security authorities.
The source pointed out that the Jordanian Arab Army “will deal with full force and firmness, with any infiltration or smuggling attempt, to protect the borders and prevent those who are begging to tamper with the Jordanian national security.”
On Friday, the Jordanian army announced that a number of people had been killed and wounded while trying to infiltrate and smuggle drugs from Syrian territory to Jordan.
