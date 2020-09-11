BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces issued an official statement regarding what the preliminary investigations indicated about the causes of the explosion, which occurred at dawn on Friday, in an old mortar ammunition warehouse near the city of Zarqa.

According to a statement by the Jordanian Army, “An explosion occurred at dawn today, Friday, in an old mortar ammunition warehouse under construction in the Al-Tafih area near the city of Zarqa, which is located in an isolated and uninhabited area.”

The statement indicated that “preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by very high temperatures, which led to a reaction in the chemical substance inside one of the mortar fillings that led to the explosion.”

They added that “the explosion did not cause any casualties and was limited to material damage.”

The Jordanian News Agency, Petra, quoted Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Odeh Al-Adaileh, as saying that an explosion occurred in the early hours on Friday morning in a warehouse containing unusable mortar shells belonging to the armed forces located east of the city of Zarqa.