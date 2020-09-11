BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces issued an official statement regarding what the preliminary investigations indicated about the causes of the explosion, which occurred at dawn on Friday, in an old mortar ammunition warehouse near the city of Zarqa.
According to a statement by the Jordanian Army, “An explosion occurred at dawn today, Friday, in an old mortar ammunition warehouse under construction in the Al-Tafih area near the city of Zarqa, which is located in an isolated and uninhabited area.”
The statement indicated that “preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by very high temperatures, which led to a reaction in the chemical substance inside one of the mortar fillings that led to the explosion.”
They added that “the explosion did not cause any casualties and was limited to material damage.”
The Jordanian News Agency, Petra, quoted Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Odeh Al-Adaileh, as saying that an explosion occurred in the early hours on Friday morning in a warehouse containing unusable mortar shells belonging to the armed forces located east of the city of Zarqa.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.