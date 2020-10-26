BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – A military report from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that the northern military region thwarted, on one of its fronts, an attempt to infiltrate a person from Jordanian lands into Syria.

The source indicated that “the rules of engagement were applied, and the person who tried to infiltrate was arrested, and he was transferred to the competent security authorities to decide on his matter.”

They added, “The Northern Military Region will deal firmly and decisively with any infiltration or smuggling attempt, with the aim of protecting the citizen and the security of the kingdom’s borders.”

Since Jordan and Syria restored their diplomatic relations, the Hashemite Kingdom has cracked down on these infiltration attempts from their country.

Furthermore, with the closure of the Syrian-Jordanian border due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the two countries have been working together to prevent any smuggling from taking place.