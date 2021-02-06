BEIRUT, LEABNON (12:40 P.M.) – On Friday, the Eastern Jordanian Military Region, in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration, thwarted two attempts to infiltrate its border by a group of people smuggling quantities of drugs from Syria to Jordan, the Petra News Agency reported.

A military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that the rules of engagement were applied, which led to the retreat of the people into the Syrian depth.

The source further stated that after inspecting the area, the large quantity of drugs, primarily hashish and captagon pills, were seized, and transferred to the competent authorities.

The source added that the Jordanian Armed Forces will deal firmly and resolutely with any infiltration or smuggling attempt, in order to protect the citizen and the border security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

