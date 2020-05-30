BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi warned Mike Pompeo, and Donique Raab on Friday of the seriousness of Israel’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Al-Safadi, in his call with Raab, “stressed the necessity of an effective and rapid movement by the international community to protect the chances of peace from the unprecedented danger that Israel’s implementation of its decision to annex the settlements, the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea in occupied Palestine would represent.”

The Jordanian Foreign Minister appreciated the U.K.’s position in support of the two-state solution on the basis of international legitimacy decisions, stressing that “it is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that represents a Palestinian and Arab strategic choice and regional and international necessity.”

Al-Safadi pointed out the importance of the British role in efforts to find a real horizon to move towards this solution through launching direct and serious direct negotiations, appreciating the support provided by London to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In his conversation with his American counterpart Pompeo, Safadi said, according to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hashemite Kingdom rejected any annexation of Palestinian lands, as undermining the chances for peace, recalling his country’s position calls for concerted efforts to launch direct and serious negotiations to resolve the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Al-Safadi also discussed with Pompeo and Raab other international and regional files, foremost of which is solidarity in efforts to fight the emerging epidemic from COVID-19 and its economic consequences.

