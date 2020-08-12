BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Jordan announced the closure of the Jaber Crossing between the Hashemite Kingdom and Syria, starting tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the Jordanian news site, Al-Maqar, the Minister of Interior, Salameh Hammad, decided today, Wednesday, to close the Jaber border center between Jordan and Syria, starting tomorrow, for a period of a week.

According to the site, the decision came after recording a number of coronavirus cases among workers at the border center.

On Wednesday, Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz chaired a meeting at the Ministry of the Interior for the Committee to Organize and Follow Up Border and Airport Affairs.

The meeting discussed the implications of the health and epidemiological conditions on the border centers in light of the increase in the number of cases infected with the coronavirus, and their source is those coming across the border.

Al-Razzaz said that “Jaber’s borders are a major source of new coronavirus infections.”

Al-Razzaz instructed “to form a field committee to investigate and examine the reality of the Jaber border to discuss the mechanisms of dealing with workers currently present at the border center and allocate places to quarantine workers, whether from the public sector or the private sector working in clearance and others.”