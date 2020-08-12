BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Jordan announced the closure of the Jaber Crossing between the Hashemite Kingdom and Syria, starting tomorrow, Thursday.
According to the Jordanian news site, Al-Maqar, the Minister of Interior, Salameh Hammad, decided today, Wednesday, to close the Jaber border center between Jordan and Syria, starting tomorrow, for a period of a week.
According to the site, the decision came after recording a number of coronavirus cases among workers at the border center.
On Wednesday, Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz chaired a meeting at the Ministry of the Interior for the Committee to Organize and Follow Up Border and Airport Affairs.
The meeting discussed the implications of the health and epidemiological conditions on the border centers in light of the increase in the number of cases infected with the coronavirus, and their source is those coming across the border.
Al-Razzaz said that “Jaber’s borders are a major source of new coronavirus infections.”
Al-Razzaz instructed “to form a field committee to investigate and examine the reality of the Jaber border to discuss the mechanisms of dealing with workers currently present at the border center and allocate places to quarantine workers, whether from the public sector or the private sector working in clearance and others.”
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.