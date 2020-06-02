BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.)- Jordan’s General Intelligence Department thwarted two terrorist plots targeting its building in Zarqa, and one of its stationed patrols, and the accused were arrested in late February, Al-Rai revealed this week.

According to the newspaper, the defendants planned their terrorist operation for the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), and they were following the organization’s versions to strengthen their resolve and consolidate their ideas with them.

According to the attorney of the State Security Prosecution, the two defendants face charges of conspiracy with the intention of carrying out terrorist acts and promoting the ideas of a terrorist group.

