BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Azeri Ambassador, Rasim Radaev, against the backdrop of a statement issued by his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which included reference to the summons of the Jordanian Ambassador in Baku on Monday.
The Jordanian News Agency, Petra, reported that the ministry conveyed to the Azerbaijani Ambassador its surprise at the issuance of such a statement and the implication of calling the ambassador at the time that the ambassador of the kingdom “was informed that the meeting was for a discussion and not a summons.”
The ministry also quoted “it’s a surprise at the inaccuracy of what was reported by the Jordanian Ambassador in Baku.”
Regarding the allegations raised about Jordan supplying weapons to Armenia, the Director of the Asian Affairs Department informed the Azerbaijani Ambassador that what was published might be related to a sale by private companies bought from the Jordanian defense industries as there is an open global market in which private companies operate within international controls and laws of these companies.
The Director of the Asian Affairs Department affirmed the depth of relations between the two countries, and keenness to develop and strengthen them and continue in consultation and coordination in the service of common interests and issues in a manner that contributes to achieving security and stability.
He pointed to the close cooperation between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan in all fields.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.