BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Azeri Ambassador, Rasim Radaev, against the backdrop of a statement issued by his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which included reference to the summons of the Jordanian Ambassador in Baku on Monday.

The Jordanian News Agency, Petra, reported that the ministry conveyed to the Azerbaijani Ambassador its surprise at the issuance of such a statement and the implication of calling the ambassador at the time that the ambassador of the kingdom “was informed that the meeting was for a discussion and not a summons.”

The ministry also quoted “it’s a surprise at the inaccuracy of what was reported by the Jordanian Ambassador in Baku.”

Regarding the allegations raised about Jordan supplying weapons to Armenia, the Director of the Asian Affairs Department informed the Azerbaijani Ambassador that what was published might be related to a sale by private companies bought from the Jordanian defense industries as there is an open global market in which private companies operate within international controls and laws of these companies.

The Director of the Asian Affairs Department affirmed the depth of relations between the two countries, and keenness to develop and strengthen them and continue in consultation and coordination in the service of common interests and issues in a manner that contributes to achieving security and stability.

He pointed to the close cooperation between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan in all fields.

