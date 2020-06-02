BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The joint Yemeni forces affiliated with the government announced on Monday evening, the killing and wounding of several Ansarallah fighters in clashes in the Hodeidah Governorate.

The Giants Brigades operating within the strength of the joint forces stated, on its site, that “the Houthis carried out a wide attack from the south and east sides towards Wadi Dhami and the farms bordering on Hays, and from the north and west sides towards the Khokhah line, Wadi Nakhla and Beit Bish.”

They said that “the joint forces lured the Houthi elements and suddenly pounced on them with the appropriate weapons.”

“The forces were able to break the attack, and dozens of Houthis were killed and wounded,” they said.

On the other hand, the Ansarallah forces group the Arab coalition and the Yemeni joint forces of being “in violation of the ceasefire .”

Al-Masirah TV, speaking on behalf of the Ansarallah forces, quoted a source in the group’s liaison officers’ room as saying that “among the violations were the flight of 16 warplanes and 71 spy planes in the air of various districts of Hodeidah.”

They pointed out that “more than 461 breaches were carried out in May, with missile and artillery shelling of 2,333 rockets and missiles.”

