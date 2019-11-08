BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a joint attack on the defenses of the Turkish-backed militants near the town of Abu Rasin on Friday.

Backed by heavy artillery, the SDF and SAA forces stormed the positions of the so-called “Syrian National Army” at the town of Musharifah Umm Shu’ayfah, resulting in a brief battle with the Turkish-backed militants.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah countryside, the SAA and SDF troops were able to expel the militants from the town and impose full control over this rural area near Abu Rasin.

The reports would add that the Syrian Army and SDF troops are currently carrying out joint attacks along the Abu Rasin front to retake the territories lost to the Turkish-backed militants while they were still deploying their forces to this area.

With a plethora of tanks and heavy weapons, the SDF and SAA troops have positioned themselves to retake the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah and push out the Turkish-backed militants.

