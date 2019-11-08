BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a joint attack on the defenses of the Turkish-backed militants near the town of Abu Rasin on Friday.

Backed by heavy artillery, the SDF and SAA forces stormed the positions of the so-called “Syrian National Army” at the town of Musharifah Umm Shu’ayfah, resulting in a brief battle with the Turkish-backed militants.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah countryside, the SAA and SDF troops were able to expel the militants from the town and impose full control over this rural area near Abu Rasin.

The reports would add that the Syrian Army and SDF troops are currently carrying out joint attacks along the Abu Rasin front to retake the territories lost to the Turkish-backed militants while they were still deploying their forces to this area.

With a plethora of tanks and heavy weapons, the SDF and SAA troops have positioned themselves to retake the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah and push out the Turkish-backed militants.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Russian Air Force launches massive attack across Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I think the Kurds are learning that life with the official Syrian Government may not be as bad as being ethnically cleansed and killed by the encroaching Turks and their extremist jihadis.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-08 15:01