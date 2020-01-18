BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The ongoing joint Russian-Syrian military attack on the jihadist-held positions in the Aleppo Governorate has devastated the latter’s defenses, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Russian and Syrian air forces have repeatedly struck jihadist convoys and bases across the southern and western countrysides of the Aleppo Governorate.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army, guided by Russian intel, continues to hammer away on the jihadist defenses around Aleppo city.

The source said the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division has concentrated much of their artillery on the western outskirts of Aleppo city, where the jihadist forces, led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) continue to launch attacks on the provincial capital.

Last night, Aleppo witnessed a series of intense clashes in the western part of the city, as the jihadist rebels opened up heavy gunfire on the Syrian Army’s troops at the western axis of the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to kickoff a large-scale offensive in Aleppo that is meant to expel the remaining jihadists from the western outskirts of the provincial capital and reopen parts of the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).

