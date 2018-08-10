BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Earlier this week, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a major security operation to arrest anyone believed to harbor support for reconciliation with the government.
The Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham operation resulted in the apprehension of dozens of people living in the southern countryside of the Idlib.
On Friday morning, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham announced that they are partnering with Jabhat Tahrir Souriya to launch a joint security operation to identify and arrest anyone believed to be in support of reconciliation in northwest Hama.
In particular, this security operation will concentrate on the Al-Ghaab Plain, which is located just south of Jisr Al-Shughour.
This move by the jihadist rebels comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army began moving their troops to the Al-Ghaab Plain for their next offensive.
