US President Donald Trump said he has asked John Bolton to resign as US National Security Adviser, because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions”..
“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
The 70-year old diplomat, however, disputed Trump’s narrative of events; tweeting that he “offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow”.
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Bolton, Trump’s 3rd National Security Adviser since his election in late 2016, was appointed in April 2018 to replace the retiring H.R. McMaster.
John Bolton, a republican consultant and a foreign policy hawk, was pushing for military intervention to topple the regime in Ian, North Korea and Venezuela.
He also has been against the secret peace talks held with the Taliban to end US longest war in Afghanistan.
A day before his resignation, Trump announced that peace talks with the Taliban were “dead” following a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which 12 people, including a US soldier, were killed.
