BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton commented on the series of explosions that swept through Iran last month.

Bolton said in a lengthy interview with the Hebrew-language newspaper “Makor Rishon“, yesterday, that he does not know who is responsible for the series of bombings in Iran, but he hopes that those who carry out these bombings will continue their work, claiming that it is important to show that there is no place in Iran that can’t be reached, and that the international community must know what Iran is doing about its nuclear program.

Bolton stated in his interview that Iran is consolidating its presence in Syria, and is heating up the situation on the northern front of Israel, and that the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syrian lands has greatly contributed to the escalation of hostilities on the part of the Iranians.

The former U.S. National Security Adviser indicated that Trump is known to change his temperament and opinions from time to time, and that despite imposing sanctions on Iran, he could sign a new agreement with Tehran.

Bolton cited that Trump almost met with Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, last year, during the G-7 summit, through the mediation of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and then changed his idea at the last moment.

It is noteworthy that after the explosion of the Natanz nuclear facility, last month, several Iranian cities witnessed a series of explosions and fires that were described as mysterious, as some doubted that they were natural, but deliberate, and behind them are countries enemies of Tehran.