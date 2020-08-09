BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton commented on the series of explosions that swept through Iran last month.
Bolton said in a lengthy interview with the Hebrew-language newspaper “Makor Rishon“, yesterday, that he does not know who is responsible for the series of bombings in Iran, but he hopes that those who carry out these bombings will continue their work, claiming that it is important to show that there is no place in Iran that can’t be reached, and that the international community must know what Iran is doing about its nuclear program.
Bolton stated in his interview that Iran is consolidating its presence in Syria, and is heating up the situation on the northern front of Israel, and that the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syrian lands has greatly contributed to the escalation of hostilities on the part of the Iranians.
The former U.S. National Security Adviser indicated that Trump is known to change his temperament and opinions from time to time, and that despite imposing sanctions on Iran, he could sign a new agreement with Tehran.
Bolton cited that Trump almost met with Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, last year, during the G-7 summit, through the mediation of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and then changed his idea at the last moment.
It is noteworthy that after the explosion of the Natanz nuclear facility, last month, several Iranian cities witnessed a series of explosions and fires that were described as mysterious, as some doubted that they were natural, but deliberate, and behind them are countries enemies of Tehran.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.